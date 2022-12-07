DLF is on firm ground, but its stock needs new triggers now

In CY22, the stock has risen by 4.62%. The returns may appear modest, but in the backdrop of sombre investors’ sentiment towards the real estate sector, it has beaten the Nifty Realty Index’s 5.4% correction. The company enjoys some advantages, such as pricing discipline in its crucial market of NCR and availability of land parcels which eliminate the risk of a prolonged land acquisition process. However, these positives are largely factored in. That said, for meaningful upsides hereon, the stock awaits newer triggers. “The company is on track to achieve its FY23 pre-sales guidance. In fact, if the company revises it further upward, then it would be a sentiment boost," said Parikshit Kandpal, vice president of institutional research, HDFC Securities Ltd. DLF has guided for pre-sales (bookings) target of around ₹8,000 crore and is about halfway through that in H1FY23.

