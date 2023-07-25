DLF re-enters Mumbai with care

DLF re-enters Mumbai with care1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 08:19 PM IST
In the June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings call, the DLF management said it would make an equity investment of around ₹400 crore for a 51% stake in the project, spanning 3-3.5 million sq ft (msf) saleable area.
DLF Ltd is watching its step as it re-enters Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The real estate developer on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Trident Buildtech, which is developing a slum rehabilitation project in Andheri west.
