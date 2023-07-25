DLF re-enters Mumbai with care

On the flipside, the performance of its commercial office segment was subdued with weak occupancies. The slowdown in the IT sector is a concern here. That said, the good part is that DLF’s net debt fell to ₹57 crore from ₹721 crore at the end of FY23. Also, if it succeeds in making inroads into the recently entered Mumbai market, its earnings outlook should get a fillip. “DLF enjoys an advantage of having land banks in NCR, also its balance sheet is healthy. We see scope for further re-rating, but that will happen gradually," added HDFC Securities’ Kandpal.