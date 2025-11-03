DLF finds its foot in Mumbai. Now, it may have to tackle demand fatigue, competition
After a strong re-entry into Mumbai’s housing market, DLF is gearing up for fresh launches. But rising competition and signs of softening demand could test its momentum.
DLF’s re-entry into Mumbai was seen as a litmus test for the Gurugram-focused realty firm. While Mumbai is a high-value real estate market, it is also intensely competitive given the presence of large, established developers. A healthy response to phase one of its maiden project, The Westpark in Mumbai's Andheri, suggests DLF has passed the test, for now. The project, a slum rehabilitation development, is being executed in joint venture with the Trident Group.