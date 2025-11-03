DLF has retained its FY26 pre-sales guidance of ₹21,000–22,000 crore, even after pre-sales doubled year-on-year to ₹15,757 crore in the first half of the year, led by The Westpark in Q2 and Privana North in Q1. The company appears on track to meet this target. Over the next 18 months, it plans to launch new projects in Goa (likely in Q3/Q4FY26), Gurugram (Arbour Phase 2, next phase of Privana, and Hamilton Court), Panchkula, and phase two of The Westpark in Mumbai. DLF’s medium-term launch pipeline stands at around ₹60,000 crore.