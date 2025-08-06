DLF needs a wow factor even after a solid start to FY26
DLF’s luxury launch Privana North drove record pre-sales in Q1FY26, but weak collections, margin pressure, and a cautious land strategy have tempered expectations, leaving investors wanting more.
DLF Ltd saw a significant boost in its pre-sales, or bookings, in the June quarter (Q1FY26), driven primarily by the robust response to its luxury residential launch, Privana North (Phase 3). Pre-sales jumped 78% year-on-year to ₹11,425 crore, with Privana North accounting for a staggering 96% of bookings. The remainder came from ongoing sales at The Dahlias project.