DLF needs a wow factor even after a solid start to FY26

Encouraged by initial traction, DLF is evaluating a gradual scale-up in MMR, with Phase 2 of the Mumbai project likely in FY27. The company’s medium-term launch pipeline now stands at ₹62,900 crore. Its Goa project is in the final approval stages and is expected to launch in the second half of FY26, while the next phase of The Dahlias is slated for March-April 2026.