Slow start to FY27 could put DLF in a spot unless launches pick pace

Despite a muted start, DLF is confident of achieving pre-sales or bookings target of ₹20,000 crore in FY27, largely flat year-on-year. Absence of project launches in the June quarter (Q1FY27) dragged pre-sales 94% down year-on-year to ₹657 crore. Collections fell year-on-year and sequentially to ₹2,406 crore.
The real estate company continues to focus on improving cash flows (net cash of ₹15,200 crore) and margins rather than pursuing aggressive volume growth. Still, given the limited inventory, launches need to gather pace to drive pre-sales visibility.