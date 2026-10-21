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DLF rebounds in Q2 as luxury demand drives ₹3,800 crore pre-sales

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read21 Oct 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Demand for The Dahlias remained strong despite price increases, while the newly launched retirement housing project The Aureva sold out.
Demand for The Dahlias remained strong despite price increases, while the newly launched retirement housing project The Aureva sold out.
Summary

DLF bounced back in Q2 with 3,800 crore in pre-sales thanks to strong luxury home sales in Gurugram, though hitting its full-year 20,000 crore target still looks like a steep hill to climb. 

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After four quarters of a lull in new project launches, DLF made a comeback in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Pre-sales or bookings were higher than anticipated, zooming to 3,800 crore in Q2FY27 from 657 crore in Q1FY27. Sustained traction at the uber-luxury project The Dahlias, despite continued price hikes and a sell-out at the newly launched luxury retirement housing project The Aureva in Gurugram, led to the sequential surge. Pre-sales fell year-on-year due to a high base. DLF is seeing decent demand for its luxury offerings in the core market of Gurugram. Nuvama Research notes that while the Gurugram housing market is battling a slowdown amid falling volumes, DLF’s pedigree should help it navigate these challenges.

After four quarters of a lull in new project launches, DLF made a comeback in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Pre-sales or bookings were higher than anticipated, zooming to 3,800 crore in Q2FY27 from 657 crore in Q1FY27. Sustained traction at the uber-luxury project The Dahlias, despite continued price hikes and a sell-out at the newly launched luxury retirement housing project The Aureva in Gurugram, led to the sequential surge. Pre-sales fell year-on-year due to a high base. DLF is seeing decent demand for its luxury offerings in the core market of Gurugram. Nuvama Research notes that while the Gurugram housing market is battling a slowdown amid falling volumes, DLF’s pedigree should help it navigate these challenges.

Major launches ahead

DLF’s focus remains on higher margins and cash flow accretion rather than on sales bookings growth. Even so, with H1FY27 pre-sales at around 4,500 crore, meeting its FY27 pre-sales guidance of 20,000 crore is a tall ask. DLF would unveil the next phase of West Park in Mumbai in Q3 and Hamilton-2 at DLF City in Q4. These two launches have an estimated gross development value or revenue potential of 10,000-12,000 crore, said JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Pre-sales will also depend on the exhaustion of inventory in existing projects. Sales velocity at The Dahlias project could ramp up post the opening of the experience centre in December. DLF has cautioned about temporary disruptions in construction due to labour migration and pollution restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), which could cause a delay of roughly 30-40 days, but remains hopeful of meeting construction timelines.

Also Read | DLF segments malls by expenditure as retail boom widens

Further, DLF acquired a 7.06-acre land parcel in Q2 and will acquire another 7.48 acres adjoining its existing 28.5-acre land parcel in Sector 61, Gurugram. Although DLF is gradually expanding geographically, concentration risk remains. Around 60% of DLF’s total land bank is concentrated in NCR, which could restrict scaling up of operations, said Nuvama.

Meanwhile, rental growth in the commercial business would be supported by the Goa mall to be operational by December. The Downtown Chennai Blocks 4 and 5 are slated to become operational in 2027. The DLF stock is up around 13% in the last six months, outperforming the Nifty Realty index. DLF’s comfortable cash position, robust collections, and medium-term launch pipeline of 58,230 crore are positives, but all eyes are now on timely H2 launches.

Also Read | Slow start to FY27 could put DLF in a spot
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketDLF rebounds in Q2 as luxury demand drives ₹3,800 crore pre-sales

DLF rebounds in Q2 as luxury demand drives ₹3,800 crore pre-sales

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read21 Oct 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Demand for The Dahlias remained strong despite price increases, while the newly launched retirement housing project The Aureva sold out.
Demand for The Dahlias remained strong despite price increases, while the newly launched retirement housing project The Aureva sold out.
Summary

DLF bounced back in Q2 with 3,800 crore in pre-sales thanks to strong luxury home sales in Gurugram, though hitting its full-year 20,000 crore target still looks like a steep hill to climb. 

Gift this article

After four quarters of a lull in new project launches, DLF made a comeback in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Pre-sales or bookings were higher than anticipated, zooming to 3,800 crore in Q2FY27 from 657 crore in Q1FY27. Sustained traction at the uber-luxury project The Dahlias, despite continued price hikes and a sell-out at the newly launched luxury retirement housing project The Aureva in Gurugram, led to the sequential surge. Pre-sales fell year-on-year due to a high base. DLF is seeing decent demand for its luxury offerings in the core market of Gurugram. Nuvama Research notes that while the Gurugram housing market is battling a slowdown amid falling volumes, DLF’s pedigree should help it navigate these challenges.

After four quarters of a lull in new project launches, DLF made a comeback in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Pre-sales or bookings were higher than anticipated, zooming to 3,800 crore in Q2FY27 from 657 crore in Q1FY27. Sustained traction at the uber-luxury project The Dahlias, despite continued price hikes and a sell-out at the newly launched luxury retirement housing project The Aureva in Gurugram, led to the sequential surge. Pre-sales fell year-on-year due to a high base. DLF is seeing decent demand for its luxury offerings in the core market of Gurugram. Nuvama Research notes that while the Gurugram housing market is battling a slowdown amid falling volumes, DLF’s pedigree should help it navigate these challenges.

Major launches ahead

DLF’s focus remains on higher margins and cash flow accretion rather than on sales bookings growth. Even so, with H1FY27 pre-sales at around 4,500 crore, meeting its FY27 pre-sales guidance of 20,000 crore is a tall ask. DLF would unveil the next phase of West Park in Mumbai in Q3 and Hamilton-2 at DLF City in Q4. These two launches have an estimated gross development value or revenue potential of 10,000-12,000 crore, said JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Pre-sales will also depend on the exhaustion of inventory in existing projects. Sales velocity at The Dahlias project could ramp up post the opening of the experience centre in December. DLF has cautioned about temporary disruptions in construction due to labour migration and pollution restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), which could cause a delay of roughly 30-40 days, but remains hopeful of meeting construction timelines.

Also Read | DLF segments malls by expenditure as retail boom widens

Further, DLF acquired a 7.06-acre land parcel in Q2 and will acquire another 7.48 acres adjoining its existing 28.5-acre land parcel in Sector 61, Gurugram. Although DLF is gradually expanding geographically, concentration risk remains. Around 60% of DLF’s total land bank is concentrated in NCR, which could restrict scaling up of operations, said Nuvama.

Meanwhile, rental growth in the commercial business would be supported by the Goa mall to be operational by December. The Downtown Chennai Blocks 4 and 5 are slated to become operational in 2027. The DLF stock is up around 13% in the last six months, outperforming the Nifty Realty index. DLF’s comfortable cash position, robust collections, and medium-term launch pipeline of 58,230 crore are positives, but all eyes are now on timely H2 launches.

Also Read | Slow start to FY27 could put DLF in a spot
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketDLF rebounds in Q2 as luxury demand drives ₹3,800 crore pre-sales
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