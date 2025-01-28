Dahlias project sets the stage for DLF’s rosy FY25 exit
Summary
- Given the high base in FY25 and exhaustion of ready-to-move inventory of housing units, timely and steady new project launches are crucial for DLF to maintain its pre-sales trajectory
Realty firm DLF Ltd's FY25 pre-sales target of ₹17,000 crore was certainly a tall order, as the first half of FY25 was marred by muted new launches and weak sales in existing projects. But the launch of the uber-luxury project ‘The Dahlias’ at Golf Course Road in Gurugram in the December quarter (Q3FY25) changed everything.