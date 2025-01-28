Dahlias project sets the stage for DLF’s rosy FY25 exit

The Mumbai project is likely to be followed by the launch of a new phase in DLF Privana and the super-luxury project in Goa in Q1FY26. “We currently factor pre-sales of ₹24,000 crore in FY2026E that will likely be supported by sustenance sales of Dahlias ( ₹23,000 crore inventory) and launches in Goa ( ₹3000 crore), Mumbai ( ₹3500 crore), Privana ( ₹6000 crore), as well as potential launches of IREO, which has a sales potential of ₹20,000 crore," said Kotak Institutional Equities report dated 27 January. DLF will release its FY26 pre-sales guidance in Q4.