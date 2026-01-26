DLF hits 52-week low as Q3 pre-sales slump overshadows strong cash flows
Collections surged 52% year-on-year and 78% sequentially to ₹4,750 crore, beating analysts’ estimates. Construction delays had kept collections muted in H1FY26, but they bounced back significantly in Q3, leading to a year-on-year jump in cash flows.
DLF Ltd’s stock closed 4% lower on Friday, also sliding to a new 52-week low of ₹586.65 during trading hours. The sharp drop in the December quarter (Q3FY26) pre-sales disappointed investors. Pre-sales or bookings slumped over 90% year-on-year and sequentially to ₹419 crore, hurt by the absence of new launches and reduced inventory in existing projects.