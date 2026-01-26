DLF hits 52-week low as Q3 pre-sales slump overshadows strong cash flows

Launch pipeline

To maintain a healthy pre-sales trajectory now, DLF needs a steady stream of launches, given the Q3 plunge and limited inventory in existing projects. This could help soothe investor anxiety. DLF’s launch pipeline is solid. The second phase of the Arbour project with gross development value or revenue potential of around ₹2,000 crore is likely to be unveiled in Q4. In FY27, other likely launches are one group housing project in DLF City, second phase of the Mumbai project, Goa project; and a project in Panchkula. DLF has inventory in The Dahlias project and is also working on another phase of The Privana. Further, bookings in The Dahlias project resumed in January. While there will be a marginal increase in construction cost due to design upgrades, the management expects project margins to remain intact, supported by continued price appreciation at The Dahlias, which are up by nearly 25% over the past year. The company has planned projects valued at ₹60,200 crore in the medium-term of 3-4 years.