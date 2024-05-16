Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  DLF’s spot cemented by robust launch pipeline, premium demand

DLF’s spot cemented by robust launch pipeline, premium demand

Abhishek Mukherjee

  • Gurugram, the mainstay market of DLF, is seeing an upswing in real estate demand. Will that be enough to boost stock market returns for the company?

A DLF building in Gurugram, (File Photo: Mint)

The country’s largest listed real estate developer DLF Ltd is on course to reap the benefits of a strong launch pipeline, unabated demand for premium projects and vast land reserves. However, elevated valuations may limit the gains for investors.

The country’s largest listed real estate developer DLF Ltd is on course to reap the benefits of a strong launch pipeline, unabated demand for premium projects and vast land reserves. However, elevated valuations may limit the gains for investors.

DLF ended FY24 with healthy sales bookings of 14,780 crore, a tad lower than FY23 as it did not launch any major projects in the fourth quarter.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

DLF ended FY24 with healthy sales bookings of 14,780 crore, a tad lower than FY23 as it did not launch any major projects in the fourth quarter.

The company has already made a solid start to FY25 by selling all 795 apartments in its latest luxury housing project in Gurugram – DLF Privana West – for a staggering 5,590 crore, and that too within three days of launch earlier this month.

It has given a sales booking guidance of 17,000 crore for FY25, but analysts are more gung-ho expecting DLF to surpass this target. Further, the company plans to launch projects having a gross development value of 36,000 crore in FY25.

Upcoming launches this financial year include luxury projects in Gurugram (DLF 5 and Privana’s new phase), Chennai, Goa and the first phase (1 million square feet) of its project in Mumbai – marking DLF’s re-entry into India’s largest real estate market.

Read This | From Shantigram to Dharavi: How the rise of Adani’s realty play threatens DLF

The dynamics of DLF’s mainstay market of Gurugram remain in its favour. The Gurugram real estate market is experiencing an upswing, backed by strong demand from high-net worth individuals (including non-resident Indians, or NRIs) and a relative scarcity of high-quality inventory. Around 85% of DLF’s projects are in its home market of Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, its commercial properties arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd saw rental income rise 9% on-year to 4,300 crore. The management expects the figure to reach 6,000 crore by FY25-end.

More Here: From DLF to Lodha and Godrej, builders are testing new cities

Rental income for two towers at DLF Downtown, Chennai will ramp up from the first quarter of FY25 and for the pre-leased Standard Chartered tower from the first quarter of FY26. Similarly, tower 4 at DLF Downtown, Gurugram will also contribute to rentals from the same quarter.

Stock outlook amid robust market dynamics

“We continue to remain positive on DLF given the strong momentum in Gurugram with inventory overhang of six months, strong launch pipeline in FY25, strong liquidity position with cash surplus visibility of 8,250 crore and huge monetizable land bank (at historical costs) in a housing upcycle — an important competitive advantage," Antique Stock Broking said.

However, some analysts reckon the upside in the stock has already been priced in. The DLF stock has vaulted 75% over the past year, though it still trails the Nifty Realty index’s 107% leap.

“Our assumption of a 12-13-year monetization timeline for its (DLF’s) remaining 160 mn sq. ft of land bank…adequately incorporates this growth," said a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. It is estimating an 8-10% compounded annual growth in prices across its key markets of Gurugram, New Gurugram, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

“Based on the above assumptions, we value the land at 1,10,900 crore. The current valuation already implies 1,16,200 crore of value for its land, indicating limited upside potential," it added.

Also Read: DLF builds on robust luxury home demand

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.