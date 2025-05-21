DLF’s Q1 launches to set the tone for FY26 pre-sales trajectory
SummaryDLF's stock revival depends on timely launches, mainly in the residential portfolio. In the last one year, the DLF stock has declined by 9% vis-à-vis the 6% fall in the Nifty Realty index.
Realty company DLF Ltd is bracing for an action-packed June quarter (Q1FY26) after nil new launches in the March quarter (Q4FY25). DLF is confident of unveiling phase 3 of Privana North in Gurugram and phase 1 of Mumbai in Andheri, which faced a delay due to multiple approvals since it is a rehabilitation project.