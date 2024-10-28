Is DLF’s dull show in the September quarter a one-off?
Summary
- The DLF management has retained pre-sales guidance for the full year but delayed regulatory approvals can derail the launch momentum
DLF Ltd’s pre-sales or booking momentum dwindled in the September quarter (Q2FY25) thanks to muted sales of existing projects in a seasonally lean quarter and no new project launches due to delayed approvals. The realty company’s pre-sales fell 69% year-on-year and 89% sequentially to a 17-quarter low of ₹692 crore.