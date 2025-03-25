DLF sees room for growth, but is it too early to be optimistic?
Summary
- For DLF, in the next couple of years, growth in pre-sales may not be as robust as earlier due to potential execution and cyclical demand challenges
DLF Ltd’s shares have dropped 18.5% in the past one year, massively underperforming the sectoral Nifty Realty index, which is flattish. Investors in the stock worry about a possible slowdown in the real estate market due to broader macro-economic pain and the resulting weakness in sales, especially given that the base is high now.