DLF sees room for growth, but is it too early to be optimistic?

Furthermore, DLF aspires to have a group net debt zero position by FY30 and also invest in significant growth capex. Group net debt as on December-end stood at ₹14,679 crore, down from ₹24,028 crore in FY21. Besides, DLF aims to move towards having a dividend payout ratio of about 50% of profit after tax (PAT) over time. This would imply that the dividend payout would potentially treble from here, according to Jefferies.