Realty major DLF Ltd posted decent earnings in the June quarter on the back of its development business.

Reacting to the earnings, shares of the company rose nearly 3% on the NSE in Tuesday's opening trade to hit a new 52-week high of ₹344.

Despite the second wave impacting the economy, the company's pre-sales at ₹1,014 crore, declined only marginally on a sequential basis. The company registered new product sales of ₹542 crore in Q1FY22 and this category continued to drive DLF's sales number with 53% share of total sales value in 1QFY22. Collections at ₹619 crore were down around 23% compared to the previous quarter.

Its luxurious high-end Camellias in DLF 5 sold inventory of Rs352 crore, up 10% sequentially. It should be noted that after a long pause, DLF has started launching new under-construction projects starting H2FY21.

Its office portfolio saw a rental income of ₹729 crore, up around 2% compared to the previous quarter and collection efficiency was robust at nearly 100%. Retail malls segment was operational with June at 50% pre-covid level. While the challenges continued in its annuity business, analysts say, the company's dominant position in this vertical should aid its medium-term performance.

"We expect DLF to report Rs4500/5500/6500 crore in gross pre-sales over FY22-24, driven by its pipeline of new launches across markets/locations. This implies that pre-sales would more than double over the next three years vs FY21 base," said analysts at UBS Securities Ltd.

