DLF stock hits new 52-week high on robust June quarter earnings

DLF stock hits new 52-week high on robust June quarter earnings1 min read . 11:01 AM IST
- Despite the second wave impacting the economy, the company's pre-sales at Rs1,014 crore, declined only marginally on a sequential basis
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Realty major DLF Ltd posted decent earnings in the June quarter on the back of its development business.
Realty major DLF Ltd posted decent earnings in the June quarter on the back of its development business.
Reacting to the earnings, shares of the company rose nearly 3% on the NSE in Tuesday's opening trade to hit a new 52-week high of ₹344.
Reacting to the earnings, shares of the company rose nearly 3% on the NSE in Tuesday's opening trade to hit a new 52-week high of ₹344.
Despite the second wave impacting the economy, the company's pre-sales at ₹1,014 crore, declined only marginally on a sequential basis. The company registered new product sales of ₹542 crore in Q1FY22 and this category continued to drive DLF's sales number with 53% share of total sales value in 1QFY22. Collections at ₹619 crore were down around 23% compared to the previous quarter.
Its luxurious high-end Camellias in DLF 5 sold inventory of Rs352 crore, up 10% sequentially. It should be noted that after a long pause, DLF has started launching new under-construction projects starting H2FY21.
Its office portfolio saw a rental income of ₹729 crore, up around 2% compared to the previous quarter and collection efficiency was robust at nearly 100%. Retail malls segment was operational with June at 50% pre-covid level. While the challenges continued in its annuity business, analysts say, the company's dominant position in this vertical should aid its medium-term performance.
"We expect DLF to report Rs4500/5500/6500 crore in gross pre-sales over FY22-24, driven by its pipeline of new launches across markets/locations. This implies that pre-sales would more than double over the next three years vs FY21 base," said analysts at UBS Securities Ltd.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!