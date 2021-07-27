DLF stock hits new 52-week high on robust June quarter earnings

Despite the second wave impacting the economy, the company's pre-sales at ₹1,014 crore, declined only marginally on a sequential basis. The company registered new product sales of ₹542 crore in Q1FY22 and this category continued to drive DLF's sales number with 53% share of total sales value in 1QFY22. Collections at ₹619 crore were down around 23% compared to the previous quarter.