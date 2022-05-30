High margin luxury segment to build DLF’s prospects

The DLF management foresees a material impact on sales if interest rates on home loans were to rise beyond 8%. In the case of real estate developers, a borrowing rate above 10% will have a material impact on the return profile, the management said. Construction cost had risen by 10-15% y-o-y, but since DLF’s product mix is high-margin, a 5% portfolio price increase should be enough to offset the impact, the management said. The DLF management has said would continue to focus on the luxury and mid-income segment, which enjoy higher margins than the affordable housing sector.

