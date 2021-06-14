DLF’s robust Q4 performance may be the best for some time to come

“Though DLF has an aggressive launch pipeline, declining occupancies in its commercial portfolio is a cause for concern. Retail rentals were also weak in FY21 and while the management is optimistic of a pick-up, it remains to be seen how that part pans out. Also, its net debt level is likely to remain at an elevated level given the kind of launches it has planned. The outlook for the sector is bleak for now, so bumper sales in immediate quarters is unlikely," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house, requesting anonymity. DLF’s net debt was ₹4,900 crore, at the end of the March quarter.