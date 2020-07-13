Dmart profit nearly vanishes post covid; stock puts up brave front

MUMBAI: If Avenue Supermarts Ltd’s June quarter results are an indication of what’s to come for smaller retailers, then investors should prepare themselves for some very nasty surprises.

Avenue Supermarts runs the DMart chain of retail stores.

Standalone earnings per share fell as much as 86% to ₹0.77 in the June quarter from ₹5.37 in the same period last year. True, earnings were hit due to the unprecedented crisis that followed in the wake of covid-19 pandemic, which led to a sharp drop in footfalls and impacted sales, especially those of non-essential products.

In that context, the 34% year-on-year decline in June quarter revenues isn’t too surprising. While announcing its March quarter results, Avenue had indicated how revenues for April and the first fortnight of May had panned out. As such, the second half of the June quarter seems to have turned out better than the first half. There is visible month-on-month improvement in April, May and June turnover, which declined by 45%, 35% and 20% respectively, as per JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd’s workings.

While that is heartening, it’s the drop in the profit margins that’s upsetting. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin contracted by a massive 747 basis points year-on-year to 2.84%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Ebitda margin for the March quarter stood at 6.7%.

In a report, dated 11 July, analysts from JM Financial said, "There appears to have been no saving in ‘other expenses’ whatsoever, despite some stores being closed for a few weeks altogether." On a standalone basis, other expenses rose 22% year-on-year during the June quarter. Employee costs, too, jumped nearly 29% over last year’s quarter.

Avenue was able to add two stores in the last quarter, taking the store count to 216 as on 30 June. It has recovered about 80% or more of pre-covid sales in most stores where operations are allowed unhindered. "This is a concern, as it implies store level revenue decline of about 20% to continue for the September quarter, even for stores which are fully functional," said analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report on 13 July.

Moreover, demand for discretionary products is still tepid, especially for the non-FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) categories, which typically enjoy higher margins.

Meanwhile, one of Avenue’s observations about value not being a big priority for shoppers during the lockdown stands out. If the trend sustains, then the appeal for the company’s low priced products would reduce to that extent, eating into revenues.

“In this disruptive time, the market share in large city retail is being taken up by mom-and-pop stores (kirana) and e-commerce. The longer the impact of covid-19, the higher are the chances of some consumers permanently shifting to e-commerce," point out Credit Suisse analysts.

Of course, the Avenue stock’s expensive valuations show that investors are ignoring the near-term hit to earnings. Based on Friday’s closing price, the stock trades at about 72 times estimated earnings for 2022, according to Bloomberg data.

A delay in recovery is a key risk for the stock. Avenue shares have remained a favourite of investors. The moot question is whether the June quarter results would taper their lofty expectations of the company.

