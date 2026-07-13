DMart Q1: Speedbump or structural slowdown?

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates supermarket chain DMart, is struggling to beat cut-throat competition from quick-commerce companies in metros. Standalone revenue rose 15.1% year-on-year to ₹18,340 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27), and Ebitda increased 16.3% to ₹1,527 crore.
The Ebitda margin expanded by only 10 basis points (bps) to 8.3% despite a 50-bps expansion in the gross margin. An improved mix with a higher share of margin-accretive general merchandise and apparel category buoyed the gross margin.
But acceleration in employee expenses to support FY26’s back-ended store-addition contained operating margin expansion. That, along with higher depreciation and interest costs, led to a slower 12.8% growth in net profit to ₹936 crore.
Overall, growth is stalling as mature stores—those that have been operational for two years or more—in metro cities become less productive. Of the 85 stores added in FY26, 58 came up in Q4. This slowed down to just three stores in Q1, taking the total store count to 503.