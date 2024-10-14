For DMart, quick commerce threat comes to the fore
Summary
- Despite DMart chain's strong brand, Avenue Supermarts is struggling with rising costs and shifting consumer behavior. As competition from online grocery formats intensifies, will the company's fortunes revive?
Avenue Supermarts Ltd’s shares fell over 8% on Monday after its September quarter (Q2FY25) earnings missed expectations and concerns rose on growth prospects amid intensifying competition from quick commerce companies. Avenue runs the DMart supermarket chain.