DMart recovery lags pre-covid

This indicates, “(1) slower same store sales growth for old stores, (2) slower-than-expected ramp-up of newer stores (five years or less) – the company does not agree with this and maintains that new stores are ramping up well and (3) regional differences in peak throughputs of stores (metro stores in general will have much higher throughput than non-metro stores)," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report dated 17 October. Rising competitive intensity is a cause for worry. “We suspect the deteriorating unit economics is not just a function of high inflation keeping discretionary purchases in check but also a consequence of a fair challenge to DMart’s value proposition by deep-pocketed peers within DMart’s top districts," said HDFC Securities. According to the broking firm, working capital days have deteriorated from 22 days to 25 days in three years, despite the essential-heavy mix, which turns faster.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}