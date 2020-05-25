Avenue Supermarts Ltd’s lofty valuations suggest investors expect the moon from the retailer. Avenue runs the DMart supermarket chain of stores. After the company announced its March quarter results on Saturday, Avenue’s shares now trade at a whopping 116 times financial year 2020 earnings. Currently, the stock is about 6% away from its 52 week trading high seen in February on the NSE, indicating high investor optimism.

Even as March quarter results have been robust despite the covid-19 disruption, management commentary on the near future is cautious and that could well cap the gains in the stock, going ahead.

“Our revenue for April was down by more than 45% as compared to April 2019. Our margins have also seen erosion as regulations did not permit us to sell any apparel and general merchandise products," said the company in its press statement.

For financial year 2020, share of apparel and general merchandise products stood at 27.31% compared to 28.29% in FY19. Note that margins of this segment tend to be higher than the grocery segment. As a result, the impact on profitability is expected to be more.

Avenue has said the month of May has seen some improvement in terms of operating stores and overall revenues. However, in covid-19 times, risks persist. “Absenteeism of staff due to covid-19 fear is a major cause of concern," said IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd analysts in a report on 24 May.

To be sure, it’s difficult to ignore that Avenue is better placed as well. “We argue DMart has an edge against other retailers, not to mention its strong liquidity (about ₹3400 crore in cash & equivalents), that should help it weather business loss," pointed out a report from Edelweiss Securities Ltd in a report on 23 May.

Coming back to the March quarter, Avenue’s revenues increased 23% year-on-year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin declined 112 basis points on a like to like basis to 6.4%," said IDBI Capital. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The company added 18 stores last quarter and 38 for the full year, taking the store count to 214. This year, new store additions could well be slower as construction activity takes time to pick up.

Avenue’s results come at a time when Reliance Industries Ltd has launched the online grocery service, JioMart. It would be interesting to watch how Avenue copes with these changes in this financial year. “Considering the huge opportunity pie available for handful of organized players, we would not be worried about DMart’s prospects with the launch of JioMart," said Edelweiss analysts.

“We believe, FY21 will be very challenging for DMart in terms of business-recovery in brick and mortar stores due to social-distancing and restricted store opening timings," reckons IDBI Capital. The brokerage firm has downgraded the stock’s rating to ‘reduce.’

