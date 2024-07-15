DMart is on the road to recovery, but in the slow lane
Summary
- The general merchandise and apparel segment started improving in Q3FY24 and the trend has been encouraging so far. But the stock’s rich valuation may cap significant upside in the immediate future as the recovery is expected to take time.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, owns and operates the DMart chain of supermarkets, is seeing its business improve gradually. While the June quarter (Q1FY25) results don’t offer much excitement, the worst seems to be over on the gross margin front.