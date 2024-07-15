DMart is on the road to recovery, but in the slow lane

“Though there are initial signs of improvement, we believe DMart is likely to take time to improve its overall store matrix in the near term," said analysts at Axis Securities. According to the brokerage, this is due to a slew of factors such as weak demand in the discretionary category, which is only expected to recover in the second half of FY25. Also, “larger and newer stores have higher gestation periods, thus impacting the overall profitability in the near term," said Axis analysts.