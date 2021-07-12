Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs the DMart chain of stores, announced its June quarter (Q1FY22) results on Saturday. The quarter’s gross margins are a sore point, contracting by 129 basis points year-on-year to 12.4%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

“DMart surprised negatively with a 22-quarter low gross margin," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 10 July.

This is striking given that the June 2020 quarter was affected more on account of the covid-19 pandemic lockdown, as restrictions were comparatively more stringent last year. June quarter gross margin is lower versus the March quarter as well, reducing by around 200 basis points.

Commenting on the gross margin performance, analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said, “We believe the debate on heightened competitive intensity in the grocery space (more so given Jiomart’s increased aggression over the past one year) could possibly take centre-stage again, till it’s settled one way or the other." The broker further added, “Our view, though, is that DMart’s prices are mostly getting matched, and there is no race to outdo each other just yet."

Overall, while the company’s June quarter net profit has more than doubled year-on-year to Rs115 crore, weaker gross margins have meant the earnings were below expected. “(It) was a 24% miss on our estimates. two-year CAGR was sharply negative (-40%)," said Jefferies’ analysts. CAGR is short for compound annual growth rate.

Nevertheless, DMart put up a good show on the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) front. Ebitda margin for the June quarter expanded by 156 basis points vis-à-vis last year’s same period to 4.4%. Of course, operating margins had dropped substantially in last year’s June quarter and as such, the base was favourable this time around. Further, DMart’s other expenses declined by 9% year-on-year, which helped. Even so, it’s worth noting that June quarter Ebitda margin was far lower than the March quarter's 8.4%.

To be sure, DMart’s revenues increased robustly by 31% year-on-year, to Rs5032 crore, albeit helped by a favourable base. Note that the company’s revenues were at Rs5781 crore in the June 2019 quarter. “Across these multiple periods of lockdowns we have come to realize that a store needs at least 45 days of unhindered operational time to get back to pre-Covid sales momentum," said DMart while announcing its results.

Meanwhile, the company has added four stores during the quarter and has 238 stores as on 30 June.

The DMart stock trades at a pricey 88 times estimated earnings for the financial year 2023, based on Bloomberg data. Expensive valuations are likely to limit significant upsides in the near future. And there are risks ahead such as a possibility of moderation in growth due to higher competition from the likes of Amazon and Reliance Retail which have deep pockets. On the brighter side, the stock enjoys a scarcity premium, which offers cushion to valuations to that extent. Moving ahead, better performance of DMart’s e-commerce operations may act as a trigger.

