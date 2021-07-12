DMart’s Q1FY22 net profit up 130%, but investors are not excited. Here’s why

Commenting on the gross margin performance, analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said, “We believe the debate on heightened competitive intensity in the grocery space (more so given Jiomart’s increased aggression over the past one year) could possibly take centre-stage again, till it’s settled one way or the other." The broker further added, “Our view, though, is that DMart’s prices are mostly getting matched, and there is no race to outdo each other just yet."

