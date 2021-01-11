DMart’s Q3 results point to return towards normalcy; stock at new 52-week high

So far so good. And here’s when investors should start becoming cautious. One, the road ahead has some speed bumps. Two, Avenue’s shares remain expensive. As such, the festive season did help Avenue’s December quarter. The company, though, has said December didn’t trend as well as the festival months of October and November. “A slowdown in performance in December (due to weak demand and store operation restrictions, in our view) means that complete recovery and return to the historical growth trajectory could still be some time away," said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 10 January. For perspective: in FY20 and FY19, Avenue’s revenues had increased by nearly 24% and 33%, respectively, compared with the same period last year. Further, investors should watch whether December quarter margins sustain with raw material prices increasing and inconsistent supplies from the non-FMCG sector.