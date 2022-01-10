DMart’s Q3 revenue performance underwhelms; stock is priced to perfection

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd are down about 20% from their 52-week high of ₹5,900 in October on the National Stock Exchange. Avenue runs the DMart chain of retail stores. The correction in share price can easily be attributed to the stock’s exorbitant valuations, among other reaso. Unfortunately, it is not as if valuations offer comfort even now. Based on Friday’s share price, JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd reckons Avenue trades at EV/Ebitda of nearly 79 times for FY23 estimates. EV is enterprise value. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, Avenue's shares fell over 1.5% vis-à-vis the 0.6% gain in the benchmark Nifty50 index. The company released its December quarter results (Q3FY22) on Saturday and revenue performance hasn't been inspiring.

On Monday, Avenue's shares fell over 1.5% vis-à-vis the 0.6% gain in the benchmark Nifty50 index. The company released its December quarter results (Q3FY22) on Saturday and revenue performance hasn't been inspiring.

Standalone revenue in Q3 grew 22% year-on-year, which implies a 16% growth on a two-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis. Note that Q3FY20 was a pre-pandemic quarter. “We view this as underwhelming given the high price inflation and the fact that many FMCG companies are also reporting double digit 2-year revenue CAGR," said analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report on 10 January. The analysts added, “The other factor to take into account is that Avenue has added retail space of 47% over 2 years and the total revenue growth is much lower at 34% compared to the total retail space addition." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Avenue’s recovery on revenue per store basis was discouraging with year-on-year growth at 5.7%. Growth was 1.6% compared to the two-year ago level. “To that extent, a mere 1.6% sales growth versus two-year ago level was disappointing. To put in context, store revenue used to grow 8-9% p.a. on an average before the pandemic," reckon JM Financial’s analysts.

As such, covid-19 pandemic related troubles may well have weighed on performance. According to Avenue, “General merchandise and apparel business is consistently seeing relatively lesser sales contribution while essentials and FMCG is doing better. Inflation and lesser opportunities to go out are negatively impacting certain categories more than others."

According to the company, the deteriorating mix has weighed on gross margins, which contracted by 22 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 14.9%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. On the other hand, Ebitda margins expanded by 28bps to 9.6% helped by better cost efficiencies. In fact, this also reflects in Avenue’s better performance on the Ebitda per store basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nevertheless, rising covid cases and potential local restrictions pose a threat from a near-term perspective, as footfalls can take a beating, in turn affecting revenues.

The brokerage has maintained its underperform rating on the stock, given steep valuations and sharp re-rating seen in the last one year. In fact, Avenue’s higher valuations are a cause of concern for many analysts. Even so, the stock enjoys a scarcity premium, which, to that extent, offers some support to valuations. Having said that, progress on Avenue’s online grocery retail business, DMart Ready’s expansion, remains a moniterable. Higher competition from Amazon and Reliance Retail, whose pockets are deep, is a risk factor to watch out for. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In any case, rich valuations of the Avenue stock may well limit significant upsides in the near future.

