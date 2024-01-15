DMart’s recovery path is turning weary for investors
Summary
- While store adds and mix has remained weak for many quarters, the worst seems to be behind for DMart, according to experts
Avenue Supermarts Ltd’s recovery has been painfully slow, testing the patience of its investors. The food & grocery retailer, running the DMart supermarket chain, has been reporting lacklustre results for many quarters now. Unfortunately, the three months ended December (Q3FY24) had no big surprises. Standalone Ebitda margin continued to shrink year-on-year for the sixth continuous time, falling 16 basis points (bps) to 8.5%.