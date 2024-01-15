DMart’s recovery path is turning weary for investors

The encouraging bit from Q3 commentary in Avenue’s press release is that the contribution from the high-margin GM&A segment has stabilized and the trends are encouraging post-Diwali. Note that this segment has been a pain point for the company in the past few quarters, weighing on the overall mix. This can be attributed to competition in the apparel segment from the likes of Trent’s value concept Zudio and Reliance Trends. Moreover, inflationary pressures may have led to consumers tightening their purse strings when it comes to discretionary purchases.