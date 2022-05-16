DMart’s relatively lower valuations add to the stock’s appeal

Going ahead, growth pickup in the discretionary segment needs monitoring. According to DMart, “In the discretionary non‐FMCG segment, as of now it is hard to estimate if the relative lower growth is due to a secular change over time due to Ecommerce shift or due to inflation or due to significantly higher Covid related negative economic impact for certain shoppers. We would be able to give that qualitative interpretation only if there are no more Covid shutdowns/restrictions over at least two more quarters."