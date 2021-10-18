DMart’s revival is good, but valuation isn’t cheap

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities are of the view that the expansion in DMart Ready’s footprint indicate that this business can contribute significantly higher revenues to DMart in the future. “The company’s recent foray into smaller cities for its offline business drives higher medium-term store count," analysts at Kotak said in a report. While the domestic brokerage house has raised the stock’s fair value to ₹3,080 as it incorporates higher growth for offline and separate value for DMart Ready, it cautioned that the stock is pricing in perfect execution and limited competition. Kotak has kept its sell rating on this stock.