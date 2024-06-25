Do hotel stocks have more room to grow?
Summary
- Hotel companies are expected to sail through FY25 after a slow start to the year. Still, shares of IHCL, EIH Ltd, Chalet Hotels and Lemon Tree have risen 60%-100% over the past year, making valuations expensive and possibly capping sharp near-term upsides.
Investors in hotel companies in India should brace for a soft start to the financial year 2025. These firms are expected to bear the brunt of subdued demand in the ongoing June quarter (Q1 FY25), led by the general elections and the harsh summer. This could weigh on the revenue per available room (RevPAR) in the seasonally weak quarter.