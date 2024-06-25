Do hotel stocks have more room to grow?

Growth plans in motion

Hotel companies are expanding their footprint to capitalise on the bright prospects. IHCL, for instance, plans to open 25 hotels in FY25. As of the end of March, the company had 218 operational hotels and another 92 in the pipeline. Chalet Hotels Ltd meanwhile has plans for Rs1,500-2,000 crore of capital expenditure over the next three years. Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd’s inventory stood at 9,863 rooms at the end of March and it has about 4,000 rooms in the pipeline.