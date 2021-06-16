Dodla Dairy IPO looks appetizing, but investors should watch if margins sustain

Analysts reckon valuations are not too demanding as such. Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services Pvt. Ltd said, “Valuations based on FY21 annualized EPS look reasonable and investors can expect a listing pop. Plus, Dodla Dairy does not sell its value-added products on a B2B basis primarily. Recall that this was one of the reasons that led to the weak performance of two dairy companies earlier—Prabhat Dairy and Parag Milk Foods."