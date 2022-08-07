How effective are RBI rate hikes?

Interestingly, non-food credit growth has only picked up as the RBI has raised the repo rate over the last few months. It could very well be argued here that the low-base effect is at work. At the same time last year, the economy was going through the after-effects of the second wave of the pandemic. But even if we look at two-year and three-year non-food credit growth rates, they are growing faster than in the past.

