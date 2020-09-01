Does Reliance-Future Group union pose a threat to Avenue Supermarts?

Avenue runs the DMart supermarket chain of stores.

The company has proven its execution capabilities and has an enviable financial track record in the extremely tough grocery retailing industry. Even so, a lot can potentially change when a large competitor becomes even larger. "The considerable scale that Reliance Retail will enjoy (post Future Group deal) would also increase its bargaining power with suppliers like FMCG firms, vendors for general merchandise, logistic partners etc," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 30 August.

FMCG stands for fast moving consumer goods.

The deal enables Reliance to strengthen its leadership position in the Indian retail market and widens the gap with other retailers such as Avenue and Trent Ltd. This means Avenue becomes a distant number two in a broadly two-player grocery retail market. "Grocery revenue of Reliance becomes 2.5 times larger than Avenue post the transaction," said analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report on 31 August.

"This could impact relative terms of trade and promotional support (greater share of brand funded promotions) from FMCG companies in favour of Reliance, thus improving its competitive position," Credit Suisse said. The broking firm added that, "In key cities for Avenue like Mumbai, Reliance strengthens its presence as it consolidates Future’s deeper reach."

While the Avenue stock has lost around 4% on NSE since the Reliance-Future deal was announced, note that the shares have been fairly resilient from a medium-term perspective. From its pre-covid highs in February, the stock has shed just about 12% so far, which isn’t bad in these uncertain pandemic times.

To be sure, some do believe that Avenue’s standing in the Indian retail market won’t be disturbed much by the recent consolidation in the sector. According to Varun Singh, analyst at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, “Essentially, Avenue is a supply chain wonder and if other retailers try to match the company’s relatively low product prices, it will be very tough for them to survive. As such, it will be a while before Reliance is able to eke out synergies from the Future deal despite the massive scale after the alliance."

Meanwhile, the pandemic disruptions make FY21 look ugly for all companies including Avenue. During the June quarter, Avenue’s revenue performance improved every month. Still, the company’s earnings per share declined sharply by 86% year-on-year to merely Rs0.77, disappointing the Street. With the lockdown easing, profitability is expected to improve. While that augurs well, prevailing social distancing norms would mean consumers would restrict their visits to the physical stores. One consequence of this is the rise in online shopping, which has intensified. But Avenue doesn’t seem too perturbed by this. After its annual analysts call last month, ICICI Direct Research said in a report, “The management reiterated its stance of not aggressively foraying into ecommerce play and rather focusing on further consolidating its position to be an eminent player in the brick & mortar format."

Having said that, the Avenue stock’s pricey valuation multiple of almost 140 times trailing twelve months earnings, suggests investors are factoring a rosy picture. Going ahead, a faster pace of recovery in revenues may help sustain the high valuations.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated