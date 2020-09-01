Does Reliance-Future Group union pose a threat to Avenue Supermarts?

Meanwhile, the pandemic disruptions make FY21 look ugly for all companies including Avenue. During the June quarter, Avenue’s revenue performance improved every month. Still, the company’s earnings per share declined sharply by 86% year-on-year to merely Rs0.77, disappointing the Street. With the lockdown easing, profitability is expected to improve. While that augurs well, prevailing social distancing norms would mean consumers would restrict their visits to the physical stores. One consequence of this is the rise in online shopping, which has intensified. But Avenue doesn’t seem too perturbed by this. After its annual analysts call last month, ICICI Direct Research said in a report, “The management reiterated its stance of not aggressively foraying into ecommerce play and rather focusing on further consolidating its position to be an eminent player in the brick & mortar format."