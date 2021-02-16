Domestic business to continue to hold the fort for Bharat Forge; valuations rich

The domestic business of Bharat Forge Ltd outperformed exports in the December quarter, largely aided by rebound in its commercial vehicles segment. Domestic revenue grew 21% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q3FY21, thanks to a 49% y-o-y increase in the M&HCV segment.

In a post earnings conference call, the company management said it expects the commercial vehicles segment to continue its robust performance aided by infrastructure spending, mobilization of construction projects and mining activities.

On the other hand, the outlook for exports isn’t that bright. Blame the oil & gas segment for that. In Q3FY21, export revenues fell by 19% y-o-y marred by a 60% y-o-y revenue decline in the non-auto segment on account of weakness in oil and gas. The management said revenue from oil & gas fell to $3 million in 3QFY21 from $10 million in 2QFY21. From its quarterly peak run-rate of $30 million, the decline is more than 80%. To offset the weakness of this segment, the management is focusing on other segments like metals and mining and renewables. The management expects the benefits of new businesses to start reflecting on earnings from the second half of fiscal 2022.

According to analysts, it remains to be seen how this strategy of de-risking from the oil & gas segment plays out as new segments are volatile and have similar business challenges. So, until then, they expect domestic business to support overall sales for Bharat Forge. However, analysts feel the cyclical rebound in the domestic business is already captured in its valuations. Given the lag in exports recovery, analysts find the current valuation multiple expensive.

According to Bloomberg data, the stock is trading at a one-year forward EV/Ebitda of 42 times. EV is enterprise value. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

“Valuations are expensive as 55-60% of the company’s standalone revenues that come from cyclical segments," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 15 February.

According to analysts at foreign research house Nomura, the company’s domestic and export CV segments are poised for strong recovery going ahead. While the loss of oil & gas business can be covered up in the medium-term from new segments, it may need to look at areas besides metal forging to grow beyond cyclical recovery, Nomura said in a report on 14 February. Nomura prefers Motherson Sumi and Minda Industries Ltd over Bharat Forge in the auto ancillary space.

