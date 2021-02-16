Domestic business to continue to hold the fort for Bharat Forge; valuations rich

On the other hand, the outlook for exports isn’t that bright. Blame the oil & gas segment for that. In Q3FY21, export revenues fell by 19% y-o-y marred by a 60% y-o-y revenue decline in the non-auto segment on account of weakness in oil and gas. The management said revenue from oil & gas fell to $3 million in 3QFY21 from $10 million in 2QFY21. From its quarterly peak run-rate of $30 million, the decline is more than 80%. To offset the weakness of this segment, the management is focusing on other segments like metals and mining and renewables. The management expects the benefits of new businesses to start reflecting on earnings from the second half of fiscal 2022.

