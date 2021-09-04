Domestic gas prices expected to nearly double soon

Icra's report suggests that prices in Henry Hub rose to $4.2 per mmbtu (million British thermal units) in August from $2.4/mmbtu in April, fuelled by strong exports and a heatwave in the US. Inventories in the US and Europe have continued to decline, contributing to the surge. US natural gas inventories were at about 2.8 tcf (trillion cubic feet) in July, 6% lower than the past five-year average for this time of the year. European gas inventories are at their lowest for this time of the year.