Domestic market remains a bright spot for Ipca Laboratories in fourth quarter

A big gainer among pharma stocks in the past year has been Ipca Laboratories Ltd riding on the demand for hydroxychloroquine during covid-19 times. The stock has risen about 40% in 2020. The stock was steady in trade on Tuesday as Q4 figures came in largely along expected lines.

Fourth-quarter revenue growth of about 22% year-on-year was a little short of analysts’ estimates, largely because of heightened expectations regarding the sale of hydroxychloroquine.

View Full Image Graphic: Sarvesh Kumar Sharma

Even so, the company seems to have pulled through rather well on other parameters. The gross margin expansion of about 90 basis points quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) clearly shows the benefits of lower costs. After adjusting for one-time expenses during the quarter, the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin beat analysts’ estimates.

Forex loss of about ₹24 crore hit the reported margin.

But the worry is regarding slower growth of its brand-named export formulation products, which contribute to higher margins. This was about 19% lower year-on-year. Analysts attribute the lower brand-named formulations sales to the continuing issues with logistics and the lockdown in many countries. Nevertheless, the domestic formulations business clocked decent 21% growth during the quarter, which is encouraging.

“Ipca’s domestic business may have seen higher sales of hydroxychloroquine in Q4, and we expect the benefit of this drug to be delivered in Q1FY21 as well. The fourth quarter’s benefit was for just about 15-20 days. However, in the first quarter we expect these gains to be spread out over the quarter," said Bharat Celly, pharma analyst, Equirus Securities.

Interestingly, Ipca clocked decent growth in the Indian pharma market (IPM) during the first two months of FY20 of about 7% on an average. Note that overall sales growth in the IPM has been negative, with a fall of about 9.5% in April-May.

Growth in the active pharma ingredient (API) segment is also encouraging. Here, Ipca clocked decent growth. Its domestic API business swelled 41% during the quarter, while exports of APIs surged about 27%. Nevertheless, supply disruptions from China due to covid-19 are a continuing concern. Another worry is that the US government has revoked the emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine to treat covid-19 due to mixed data regarding its efficacy. As a result, growth for the drug could taper off in the coming quarters.

In addition, the stock’s gain of 40% during the quarter should bother investors. At a price-earnings multiple of 31 times FY20 earnings, the stock seems to be fully pricing its future earnings.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via