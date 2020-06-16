Domestic market remains a bright spot for Ipca Laboratories in fourth quarter

Growth in the active pharma ingredient (API) segment is also encouraging. Here, Ipca clocked decent growth. Its domestic API business swelled 41% during the quarter, while exports of APIs surged about 27%. Nevertheless, supply disruptions from China due to covid-19 are a continuing concern. Another worry is that the US government has revoked the emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine to treat covid-19 due to mixed data regarding its efficacy. As a result, growth for the drug could taper off in the coming quarters.