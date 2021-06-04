Domestic markets, new product launches to drive FY22 earnings for Alkem

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: Shares of Alkem Laboratories Ltd have gained about 23% since their March lows and traded near highs seen on Thursday. Gains were largely led by investor confidence in domestic growth. The company had already impressed the Street with the performance of its India business during the March quarter, with sales rising 17.1% year-on-year to Rs1473.2 crore. The domestic market contributes more than two-third to the total business.

But things are looking up with a slew of products in the pipeline.

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd have said, "US business takes a hit, to recover from hereon led by new product launches".

The company has filed for four abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It has received 10 approvals, including three tentative. Overall, it has more than 42 products pending approval from the US FDA.

“Alkem received 19 ANDA approvals but launched only 12 products, which makes us believe that product launch momentum will be healthy next year and that could support growth," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd.

The mainstay India business continues to do well, with boost coming from covid-led sales. Analysts say that the company has seen a good pick-up in 1QFY22 sales of vitamins/minerals, antacids, antibiotics, pain relief medicines, among others. While elective surgeries remain subdued but are being compensated by rising patient visits to OPDs. This has been driving prescription flows.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said, "On a high base of FY21, we expect 8% earnings CAGR over FY21-23, led by 11%/14% sales CAGR in the US/domestic formulation segments respectively." They expect this to be led by new launches and better traction in existing products in the US and strong growth in antibiotics, vitamins and minerals, and pain relief drugs in the domestic market.

