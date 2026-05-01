Dr Lal Path Labs needs volume growth to clear its FY27 tests

Diagnostics major Dr. Lal Path Labs saw revenue improve 17% year-on-year to ₹703 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY26), beating consensus estimate by 5%. The jump was primarily led by higher sample volumes and better realizations.
Diagnostics major Dr. Lal Path Labs saw revenue improve 17% year-on-year to ₹703 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY26), beating consensus estimate by 5%. The jump was primarily led by higher sample volumes and better realizations.
Revenue grew 12.2% to ₹2,763 crore in FY26. Sample volumes rose around 13% in Q4FY26 aided by demand rather than pricing tailwinds. Diagnostics is ultimately a scale business, so a sustainable volume growth is crucial rather than just price increases.
Revenue grew 12.2% to ₹2,763 crore in FY26. Sample volumes rose around 13% in Q4FY26 aided by demand rather than pricing tailwinds. Diagnostics is ultimately a scale business, so a sustainable volume growth is crucial rather than just price increases.
For FY27, management eyes early-to-mid-teens revenue growth driven by volumes and case mix rather than pricing. This growth will be supported by a fairly aggressive expansion plan of 12–15 new laboratories, one to two high-end radiology centres, and a dedicated precision diagnostics lab, with a capital expenditure outlay of ₹100–120 crore.
Over the last two years, the company has added around 32 labs, bringing the total to 312, and 2,000 collection centres, bringing the total to 7,727 as of FY26. These are now entering a more mature phase, where utilisation and, therefore, operating leverage should improve.
Geography-wise, it has established a strong presence in Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and is gearing to drive the next leg of growth by going deeper in the core markets of north India and expanding its footprint in south and west India. Its core Delhi-NCR market continues to deliver double-digit growth, while the Suburban Diagnostics business is showing signs of recovery. Revenue contribution from tier-3 cities increased to 39% in FY26 from 37% in FY25.
Beyond India, the company has also set up a Dubai subsidiary and is evaluating expansion into West Asia over the next three–five years, which opens up an additional long-term lever. Preventive healthcare, particularly through the Swasthfit portfolio, is also gaining traction.
“Sustained strong performance of Swasthfit (27% of FY26 revenue, growing at 2x company rate) and improving trajectory of the Suburban business lends comfort to the management's guidance of achieving early-to-mid-teens revenue growth in FY27, in our view,” said Emkay Global Financial Services report on 1 May. So, Emkay has increased its FY27/28 revenue estimates by 3% each.
Meanwhile, in the Q4FY26 earnings call, the management said it plans no imminent price hike and has passed on the good and services tax benefit. This comes in the backdrop of a subdued operating margin.
In Q4FY26, Ebitda margin fell from 28.1% to 26.6%, largely due to higher payouts to collection centres and increased advertisement spends. FY26 margins fell to 27.2% from 28.3%, due to one-time impact of the labour code.
Going forward, the margin is expected to remain in the 27–28% range, as the company consciously reinvests incremental profits into expansion, advanced diagnostics, and brand building.
So far this calendar year, the stock is down around 9%. It trades at 34x its FY28E earnings, according to Bloomberg data, indicating that positives are largely factored in.
Risks remain around pricing pressure in a competitive diagnostics market, continued cost pressures (like collection centre payouts), and execution risks in scaling newer segments like radiology and international markets.